NFL messages Jake Browning about steroid test after winning against Vikings

"I feel like I need a beer," said Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning at Saturday's...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After the Cincinnati Bengals’ thrilling overtime win against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, quarterback Jake Browning shared on his Instagram account that the NFL wants him to take a urine steroid test on Monday.

“This is Joe, DCO on behalf of the NFL. You’re on my list for a urine steroid test tomorrow,” the post read. “I will be in the testing area from 9:30-12:30. Please confirm receiving this.

At the beginning of the Bengals’ post-game press conference, an exhausted Browning said he felt like he needed a beer but was going to pass on it because he was coming right off of a cramping incident.

Browning, who was once cut from the Vikings’ roster, denied all week long that the Vikings game would mean more, but admitted after the game that it did mean more.

“I screamed into a camera, ‘You shouldn’t have cut me,’” said Browning after today’s win.

