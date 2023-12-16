Contests
Police identify 19-year-old killed after shooting in Villages at Roll Hill

Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.
Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police have identified the 19-year-old killed after a shooting occurred in the Villages of Roll Hill Friday.

Officers say they were called around 4:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Williamsburg Drive and discovered Mycole Smith suffering from a gunshot wound.

Smith was then immediately taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

