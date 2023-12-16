Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Training to become an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper

Ohio State Highway Patrol cadet class largest since 2016
By Brenda Ordonez
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS (WXIX) - From fighting crime to monitoring State highways, it takes a special kind of training to become an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper.

On Friday, FOX19 NOW’s Brenda Ordonez got to see what that training looks like for upcoming officers.

Watch the video above.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
Company mourns loss of 2 contractors killed in NKY job site accident
The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called...
2 workers dead after incident in NKY
Keith Newland, 27, was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a...
Man arrested for murder after significantly decomposed body found in NKY
A fatal crash is under investigation in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.
Fatal crash on Ohio 125 in Clermont County

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol has largest cadet class since 2016
Ohio State Highway Patrol cadet class largest since 2016
Wooford Academy students get Christmas surprise
Wooford Academy students receive Christmas giveaway from Smith League giveaway
Omari Battle, 23, is in Hamilton County Jail on a $75,000 bond for allegedly abusing a...
Cincinnati man accused of abusing 4-month-old baby
A 17-year-old was killed Thursday in a fire in South Fairmount
Uncle remembers 17-year-old killed in South Fairmount fire
Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.
Man dead after South Cumminsville shooting, police say