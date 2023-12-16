Contests
Tri-State family asking for return of Christmas decoration with special history

Homeowners want family memento back after it was stolen
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homeowners in North College Hill is asking for the return of a Christmas decoration with a special decoration.

The decoration was a fairy door placed against a tree in Samuel Laurabee’s front yard. Despite the funny name, it has a sentimental value in Danish culture.

It was given to me by family in Denmark,” Laurabee said. “I’m second generation from Denmark. It’s special to the culture.”

Laurabee said they got the door from a cousin six years ago after his family had its first child.

Security camera video shows a teen taking the door from the tree in the front yard. Laurabee said he doesn’t want to get anyone in trouble, he just wants the door returned.

“That would be our last ditch effort to ever try,” Laurabee said. “To try and get somebody in that big of trouble at that age.

“If somebody wants to come and apologize I would be more than welcome to shake their hand because it’s not a nice thing to do to ruin somebody’s Christmas. It’s not even about Christmas. It’s about being a good person. People need to be good to people nowadays.”

