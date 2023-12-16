Contests
Woodford Academy students receive Christmas giveaway from Smith League giveaway

Woodford Academy students get presents from Smith League giveaway
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students at Woodford Academy in Cincinnati received a Christmas surprise Friday.

They were part of a present giveaway held by the Smith League.

