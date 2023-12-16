Wooford Academy students receive Christmas giveaway from Smith League giveaway
Dec. 15, 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students at Wooford Academy in Cincinnati received a Christmas surprise Friday.
They were part of a present giveaway held by the Smith League.
