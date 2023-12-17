Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Bengals coach announces Ja’Marr Chase day to day with shoulder injury, DJ Reader, DJ Ivey out

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after making a catch during the...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is day to day with a sprained shoulder joint, coach Zac Taylor said Sunday.

That leaves Chase questionable for next Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh as Cincinnati (8-6) fights to stay in the AFC playoff race. Chase was hurt in Saturday’s 27-24 overtime win against the Vikings.

“We’ll continue to see how the week goes,” Taylor said regarding the star wideout, who has 1,156 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Cincinnati will be without defensive tackle DJ Reader (quad) and cornerback DJ Ivey (knee). Both are out for the rest of the season.

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won his third consecutive start after being pushed into service when franchise quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury on Nov. 16.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I feel like I need a beer," said Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning at Saturday's...
NFL messages Jake Browning about steroid test after winning against Vikings
Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the Tri-State.
First Alert Weather: Winter weather advisory issued for Monday through Tuesday morning
Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.
Police identify 19-year-old killed after shooting in Villages at Roll Hill
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
Company mourns loss of 2 contractors killed in NKY job site accident

Latest News

Children take pictures with Santa at the annual "Toys in Da Neighborhood" event hosted by The...
Local organization brings joy to children with annual “Toyz In Da Neighborhood” event
The semi truck fire caused the lanes to be shut down on I-75 North beyond the Mitchell Avenue...
Lanes reopen after semi-truck fire on I-75N near Mitchell Avenue
Robert E Merriweather, 75, has been found, according to Blue Ash police. He was reported...
Missing Blue Ash man with dementia found in Lockland, police say
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback (6) scrambles in the second quarter of the NFL Week 15 game...
Bengals win over Vikings in OT 27-24