Blue Ash police search for missing, endangered man with dementia

Blue Ash police are searching for 75-year-old Robert E Merriweather. He was reported missing...
Blue Ash police are searching for 75-year-old Robert E Merriweather. He was reported missing Saturday.(Blue Ash Police Department)
By Brenda Ordonez
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) -The Blue Ash Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered man who has dementia.

Robert Merriweather,75, walked away from his home on Heather Court Saturday between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., officers said.

Police say he is five feet and nine inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black tuxedo jacket, black pants, a light blue nightshirt with stripes, and a red and black undershirt. Merriweather is likely wearing house shoes, officers said.

Police say Merriweather does not have a cell phone, nor does he have his wallet or identification.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 513-745-8555 or call 911.

