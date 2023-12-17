CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after a local family says a young child stole a package off their front porch - and it all was caught on camera.

Jasmin Norman says a package was stolen from her porch, and shocked and unsettled was how she and her family felt after seeing video from her Ring doorbell camera captured outside of her home on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill Friday night.

“I’m just shocked. I don’t even know what else to say,” Norman said. “It still doesn’t sit or settle right.”

“[At]11:58, I got an alert to my watch that the security camera had gone off,” Norman recalled. “Something told me to check the camera. I check the camera, and it was a child, and I said, ‘That’s not my child’.”

The video shows what appears to be a small child walking up to the front porch alone, then taking a package and running off.

“I see what looks to be a mother walking with a stroller, and the baby running up to the lady pushing the stroller and just kept on about her day,” Norman said. “It’s very uncomfortable.”

Norman says by the time she opened her front door to confront the thief the child and the adult were gone. She says she was speechless.

“You’re coaching a child… a baby, to take from others at such a young age,” said Norman. “Where are your morals?”

According to Norman, the stolen Amazon package was supposed to be a surprise Christmas gift to her from her husband. Norman says this incident is the second time her family has fallen victim to a porch pirate.

“I hope that baby gets help more than the adult,” she said. “With the way that child is being coached and led right now, that child does not have a bright future.

Norman says the theft has been so offputting for her family. They’re now considering moving out of their home after only living there for three months.

“I’m shocked that I can’t feel comfortable to receive a package or potentially any other mail to my home because others feel free to take it,” Norman said.

Norman says that beyond her anger is confusion over how any adult could allow a child to steal for them when there are multiple resources to help struggling families.

“I just want that mother or the adult who had that child to know I will pray for you,” she said. “In the world that we’re in today, that’s very sickening and disgusting and sad to say.”

Norman says though she reported the theft to the police, she won’t be able to report her package stolen to Amazon until Monday. She says her family will be getting a post office box and picking their packages up directly from the post office.

