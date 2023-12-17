First Alert Weather: Snow showers, falling temperatures Monday through Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Tri-State area from 10 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday due to blustery winds and the potential for snow squalls and icy roads.

A cold front will pass through the tri-state Sunday, with temperatures falling into the low 40s. With wet roads on Sunday and a dramatic temperature drop, some roads will become icy by Monday night into Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to drop to the mid-30s in the afternoon as a cold Canadian air mass moves through the Tri-State.

Throughout Monday, temperatures will drop from the upper 30s to the low 30s with wind chills that will feel like the 20s and teens by early evening due to strong wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. These blustery gusts could damage outdoor decorations and cause power outages in some areas.

Scattered snow showers are expected to develop on Monday around 10 a.m. and will continue on and off throughout the day.

Between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., there is a potential for snow squalls that could impact travel. This will be the greatest concern for slick spots, visibility reductions, and localized snow accumulations of more than one inch. For most locations, the total snowfall accumulations will be between .5″ to one inch, including what melts.

Snow showers taper off and end between 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday. With wet spots and temperature drops, some roads will become icy by Monday night and into Tuesday morning. This is especially true in low-lying spots or areas where roads are surrounded by trees.

Daytime Tuesday will be dry with sunshine moving in the Tri-State, but it will be in the low 20s in the morning with wind chills in the teens (maybe some areas in the single digits). By the afternoon, it will be in the upper 30s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.