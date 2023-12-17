Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Helping children overcome boredom during winter break

Helping children overcome boredom during winter break
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With kids at home from school for winter break, you may be wondering what to do to keep them active so they won’t get bored.

FOX19 Meteorologist Catherine Bodak has some ideas to help you and the kids get through this break.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
Company mourns loss of 2 contractors killed in NKY job site accident
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Andrew Giordano, 25, was sentenced to 364 days of probation after pleading guilty to all...
Fan from viral Paycor Stadium headbutting video sentenced
Police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill on Friday.
Police investigating shooting death of 19-year-old man

Latest News

CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home
'Cram the Cruiser' took place Saturday at the Cold Spring Kroger.
St. Vincent de Paul partners with Cold Spring Police to ‘Cram the Cruiser’
Police lights
Air Care called after explosion reported near Bethel-Tate Middle School, dispatchers say
Cincinnati Bengals are set to play against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday at Paycor Stadium.
LIVE: Bengals vs. Vikings