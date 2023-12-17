Local organization brings joy to children with annual “Toyz In Da Neighborhood” event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A local organization is giving back this holiday season through its annual event, “Toyz in Da Neighborhood.”

The YANI Collective hosted the event at Dohn High School Sports Complex on Sunday, where they provided free toys, haircuts, pictures with Santa, food from the Freestore Foodbank, and more for 1,100 children.

“We just wanted to give back to the community. We realize that a lot of kids may not get anything. The cost of living is going high,” YANI Collective member Jonathan Gross said.

Even though the event provides a sense of relief to the families, it provides joy to the volunteers.

“This puts a smile on my face for the season,” Gross said.

