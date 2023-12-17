Semi truck fire shuts down I-75 near Mitchell Avenue Exit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Fire crews are at the scene of a semi-truck fire that occurred on I-75 North near the Mitchell Avenue Exit, causing the highway to shut down, according to the Cincy Fire and EMS.

Fire crews say no injuries were reported, and no hazardous materials were in the truck at the time of the fire.

It is unclear how long the highway will be shut down.

We are currently operating on a truck fire on NB 75 near Mitchell. @ODOT_Cincinnati and @CincyPD have the interstate closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/bEZsPSjG8h — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) December 17, 2023

