Semi truck fire shuts down I-75 near Mitchell Avenue Exit

The semi truck fire caused the lanes to be shut down on I-75 North beyond the Mitchell Avenue Exit Sunday.(Cincinnati Fire Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Fire crews are at the scene of a semi-truck fire that occurred on I-75 North near the Mitchell Avenue Exit, causing the highway to shut down, according to the Cincy Fire and EMS.

Fire crews say no injuries were reported, and no hazardous materials were in the truck at the time of the fire.

It is unclear how long the highway will be shut down.

