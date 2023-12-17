St. Vincent de Paul partners with Cold Spring Police to ‘Cram the Cruiser’

COLD SPRING, Ky. (WXIX) - A local police department has partnered with a Tri-State charity to give to those in need this season.

St. Vincent de Paul and the Cold Spring Police Department collected food donations Saturday at its ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event.

“This is the sixth year we’ve held it, [the] last two years have been to benefit the St Vincent de Paul food pantry located right here in Cold Spring,” said Officer Jared Dornheggen.

From 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Kroger parking lot in Cold Spring had police vehicles flashing lights to get people’s attention to donate.

Items like canned goods, cereals and snacks filled two Cold Spring police cruisers.

“Things that we are collecting are going to stock the shelves at the Cold Spring St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky location right up the street; it’ll stock the shelves and feed our neighbors in need,” explains Becca Gerding, St. Vincent de Paul Food Programs Manager.

In addition to food donations, St. Vincent de Paul collected diapers and clothes.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky helps more than 40,000 Northern Kentucky residents with these items.

According to a release from the charity, the partnership with Cold Spring Police is “vital in helping their food pantry.”

If you missed this year’s ‘Cram the Cruiser,’ Officer Dornheggen says there are other ways people can still help.

“Donations can go straight to St. Vincent de Paul, I believe they have a drive-thru in the rear parking lot of their facility right there on Alexandria Pike, or we also have a barrel in our police department lobby that also takes donations as well,” he said.

To learn more about St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky’s events or to donate, visit svdpnky.org.

