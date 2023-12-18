Ambulance driver among several with minor injuries in Adams County crash

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Crews responded to a multiple-vehicle crash Monday involving an ambulance, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An ambulance from the Winchester-Wayne Township Life Squad crashed and rolled on its top while responding to a multiple-vehicle wreck on State Route 32 and Moores Road.

Troopers at the OSHP Georgetown post said the ambulance driver was among several people who suffered minor injuries. State Route 32 and Moores Road had been re-opened by 10 p.m.

Weather conditions causing slick roads and low visibility were factors in the crashes.

