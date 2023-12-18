Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Ambulance, multiple vehicles in Adams County crash, police say

Stock photo
Stock photo(staff)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Crews are responding to a crash in Adams County that included an ambulance responding to the accident, police say.

Troopers at the Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Georgetown said an ambulance was responding to several crashes on State Route 32 and Moores Road. The ambulance, which ended up on its top, had no patients at the time

Weather conditions have led to slick roads and low visibility on State Route 32 in Brown and Adams counties.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I feel like I need a beer," said Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning at Saturday's...
NFL messages Jake Browning about steroid test after winning against Vikings
Monday morning through Tuesday morning are First Alert Weather Days due to strong wind gusts,...
First Alert Weather: Snow showers, falling temperatures Monday through Tuesday morning
Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, who died Monday in a head-on crash, joined the sheriff’s...
Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home

Latest News

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is taking a swing at a new hobby, golf.
Teeing it up with Tee Higgins: Bengals star finds new hobby
Lawrence Sherman, Brandon McCollum and Jeffrey Wiley were sentenced in Ohio Southern District...
Three Cincinnati men sentenced in federal court for stealing mail
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample and his wife stopped at Cincinnati Children’s...
Bengals’ Drew Sample drops off toys for kids at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital
She will be arraigned on Jan. 5.
Franklin woman accused of using company credit card for personal shopping spree