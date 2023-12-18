Ambulance, multiple vehicles in Adams County crash, police say

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Crews are responding to a crash in Adams County that included an ambulance responding to the accident, police say.

Troopers at the Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Georgetown said an ambulance was responding to several crashes on State Route 32 and Moores Road. The ambulance, which ended up on its top, had no patients at the time

Weather conditions have led to slick roads and low visibility on State Route 32 in Brown and Adams counties.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.