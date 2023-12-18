Bengals’ Drew Sample drops off toys for kids at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample and his wife stopped at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Monday to drop off Christmas toys for kids.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.
