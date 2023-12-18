Bengals’ Drew Sample drops off toys for kids at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample and his wife stopped at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Monday to drop off Christmas toys for kids.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.