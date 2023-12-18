Contests
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes baby okapi

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi Sunday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby okapi on Sunday.

The calf was born Sunday morning to mom Kuvua and dad Kiloro.

“This is Kuvua’s fourth calf, and she is an amazing momma,” said Renee Carpenter, senior keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo. “She’s being attentive to the little one’s every need. The calf is strong and looks healthy. It’s also super soft and fuzzy.”

The zoo will reveal the name and the sex of the calf at a later time.

This is the eighteenth okapi birth at the zoo since 1999. Okapi births are very important because they are endangered animals.

“Okapis are classified as threatened due to habitat destruction and poaching. The world population is approximately 15,000,” the zoo said in a press release.

