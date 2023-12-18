Cincinnati’s prayer for a ceasefire amidst Hamas-Israel war

CINCINNATI (WXIX/AP) - Unified prayer from various religions and cultures flooded Washington Park on Sunday night after dozens of Cincinnatians came together with a common request: A ceasefire.

It has been 73 days since tragedy washed over the Gaza Strip and Israel. Tens-of-thousands of people have died, including over 18,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7, the Associated Press reports.

“We’re watching the Palestinian Holocaust in real time,” Zeinab Schwen said to the crowd at Sunday’s Interfaith Peace Vigil.

Schwen was just one of several people who spoke during yesterday’s ceremony, all of whom shared how the war has affected them, their family and their friends.

“Standing for humanity or criticizing Israel for its atrocities does not make you anti-Jewish or an anti-Semite - it makes you human,” said Schwen.

Aya Hiji, a Palestinian-American, says she already lost two loved ones in the war and fears more of her family and friends’ lives could be taken at any moment.

She shared her brother’s account, who fled from Gaza to Egypt.

“I watch people fleeing from the North to the South, following the same instruction given to them by the IDF only to end up losing their lives. My family and I watch them get bombed where some were injured and others [were] murdered. I thank God for not letting me end up like the others, and still being alive,” Hiji’s brother wrote.

“It is bittersweet to know that they are safe for now,” she said.

One West Chester Township mother, who was at the vigil with her family, says she has friends and distant family in the West Bank and Gaza.

“Since it [the war] started, I text my friend, ‘Are you guys safe?’ Now, I text her everyday and ask her if she is alive,” explained the woman, who preferred to stay anonymous.

Other religious communities shared their narratives too, such as Jewish-American and grandson of a Holocaust survivor, Joel Pruce.

“I believe deeply that my Jewish values demand that I speak up and be present with you so that together we can build global movements for peace and dignity of all people,” Pruce said.

New Prospect Baptist Church Rev. Damon Lynch III also gave a brief sermon, addressing not only Hamas’ role but also Israel’s actions in the war.

“If I were to stand here and pray today, it is a prayer for peace. It is to realize that hostages are not prisoners of war and people are not shields. People are not to be destroyed to get to your target. This is a prayer for ceasefire. This is a prayer that we stand together and continue to stand together,” he preached.

As peace activists and supporters wrapped themselves in each other’s embraces and in their black and white keffiyeh, a textile symbol of Palestine, the evening ended in group song.

But a soft and high-pitch performance by a local Arab-American children’s choir spoke the loudest among the swarm of people as they sang “Give Us The Childhood,” a song that was sang by 4-year-old Remi Bandali in 1978 during the Lebanon Civil War.

I am a child with something to say, please listen to me. I am a child who wants to play, why don’t you let me? My doors are waiting, my friends are praying, small hearts are begging. Give us a chance, give us a chance. Give us a chance, give us a chance, give us a chance. Please, please give us a chance.

According to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, over 10,000 children have been killed in Gaza between Oct. 7 and Dec. 9 with roughly 700,000 juveniles affected by the conflict.

Despite the United States’ veto on a U.N. resolution for a ceasefire, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to discuss Palestinian relief with Israel after seeing the impact the war has had on its civilians, AP says.

Autoplay

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX/AP. All rights reserved.