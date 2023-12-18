Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Deputy, K-9 saved from cruiser dangling off cliff over ocean

A deputy in California and his K-9 companion are recovering after an accident that left them...
A deputy in California and his K-9 companion are recovering after an accident that left them dangling off a cliff above the ocean over the weekend.(Ventura County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENTURA CO., Calif. (Gray News) – A deputy in California and his K-9 companion are recovering after an accident that left them dangling off a cliff above the ocean over the weekend.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook the deputy was hit by a suspected drunk driver while responding to a call.

They said his cruiser “veered off the roadway, became airborne and landed on the large boulders near the shoreline below.”

According to authorities, the deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

His partner Danny, a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd, had a minor cut to his face.

The driver of the car that hit them was also taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked in jail for felony DUI.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I feel like I need a beer," said Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning at Saturday's...
NFL messages Jake Browning about steroid test after winning against Vikings
Monday morning through Tuesday morning are First Alert Weather Days due to strong wind gusts,...
First Alert Weather: Snow showers, falling temperatures Monday through Tuesday morning
Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home
Robert E Merriweather, 75, has been found, according to Blue Ash police. He was reported...
Missing Blue Ash man with dementia found in Lockland, police say

Latest News

Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend in car in New York
One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of...
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area
One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of...
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area
Tips on how to make a professional comeback
Tips on how to make a professional comeback