Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake

Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early Monday morning. (Source: WAFF)
By Kate Norum, D'Quan Lee and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Authorities recovered the body of a duck hunter who drowned in Lake Guntersville in Alabama early Monday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 22-year-old Brooks Hardie of Bremen, Georgia, never resurfaced after his kayak capsized while duck hunting around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Hardie was a former college baseball player and a 2021 graduate of Bremen High School.

Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early...
Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early Monday morning.(Bremen City Schools)

Several departments and agencies assisted in the search and recovery of Hardie.

According to Eddie Tigue with the Scottsboro Jackson Rescue Squad, grass on the lake is the “most difficult part” of searching, rescuing and recovering on the lake.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I feel like I need a beer," said Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning at Saturday's...
NFL messages Jake Browning about steroid test after winning against Vikings
Monday morning through Tuesday morning are First Alert Weather Days due to strong wind gusts,...
First Alert Weather: Snow showers, falling temperatures Monday through Tuesday morning
Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home
Robert E Merriweather, 75, has been found, according to Blue Ash police. He was reported...
Missing Blue Ash man with dementia found in Lockland, police say

Latest News

Officers said they found 349 suspicious packages hidden inside the barrels of jalapeno paste.
Border patrol K-9 finds $10 million worth of meth, cocaine inside barrels of jalapeno paste
The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called...
New details revealed in deadly work accident at Bromley Sanitation Facility
Salvation Army Lieutenant Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in...
Anonymous donor drops wedding rings into Salvation Army red kettle to share the love
This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual...
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke set to take plea agreement in child abuse case
Salvation Army Lieutenant Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in...
Anonymous donor drops wedding rings into Salvation Army red kettle to share the love