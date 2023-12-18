Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Franklin woman accused of using company credit card for personal shopping spree

Tina McDonald (AKA Tina Plowman), 37, is suspected of using a Carlisle company’s credit card...
Tina McDonald (AKA Tina Plowman), 37, is suspected of using a Carlisle company’s credit card to go on a shopping spree in June and July 2023, according to the Warren County prosecutors.(WHSV)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is facing a grand theft charge after she was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business she worked at.

Tina McDonald (AKA Tina Plowman), 37, is suspected of using a Carlisle company’s credit card to go on a shopping spree in June and July 2023, according to the Warren County prosecutors.

Court documents claim she spent more than $3,600 at the Walmart in Franklin, $6,700 at two different Lowes locations, $1,000 at the Dollar General in Carlisle, another $87 at a Marathon, more than $1,700 at a Speedway and bought more than $1,200 in Amazon gift cards.

The company McDonald worked for when the alleged crimes happened has not been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I feel like I need a beer," said Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning at Saturday's...
NFL messages Jake Browning about steroid test after winning against Vikings
Monday morning through Tuesday morning are First Alert Weather Days due to strong wind gusts,...
First Alert Weather: Snow showers, falling temperatures Monday through Tuesday morning
Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, who died Monday in a head-on crash, joined the sheriff’s...
Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home

Latest News

16-year-old Meadow Gruenke was last seen in Cincinnati on Sept. 10, 2023
Public being asked to help locate Cincinnati teen missing for 3 months
Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe (file image)
State senator from Lexington kicked in the face by horse
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi Sunday morning.
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes baby okapi
Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot