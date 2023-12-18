Franklin woman accused of using company credit card for personal shopping spree

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is facing a grand theft charge after she was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business she worked at.

Tina McDonald (AKA Tina Plowman), 37, is suspected of using a Carlisle company’s credit card to go on a shopping spree in June and July 2023, according to the Warren County prosecutors.

Court documents claim she spent more than $3,600 at the Walmart in Franklin, $6,700 at two different Lowes locations, $1,000 at the Dollar General in Carlisle, another $87 at a Marathon, more than $1,700 at a Speedway and bought more than $1,200 in Amazon gift cards.

The company McDonald worked for when the alleged crimes happened has not been released.

