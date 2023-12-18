IGNITE Institute student charged for making terroristic threat toward school, sheriff says

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated terroristic threats made by a Northern Kentucky student.

Deputies say that on Saturday around 4:15 p.m., they learned a student from IGNITE Institute made threats to the school.

After a thorough investigation, a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said the student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, which is a felony.

The spokesperson confirmed that currently there were no known threats or evidence that IGNITE staff and students were in any imminent danger.

IGNITE was established in 2019 as the first Erlanger STEAM-based school, which specializes in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Authorities have not identified the student involved.

