Man arrested, accused of driving drunk after crashing into pole with child in car, complaint reads

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was arrested and is accused of driving drunk in Sharonville Saturday after he crashed into a telephone pole with a young child in the backseat, according to a Hamilton County Municipal Court Complaint.

Court documents say Robinson Aroldo Mendez Alvarado, 23, is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, reasonable control, OVI, and endangering children.

On Saturday, Sharonveille police were called to the intersection of Cornell and Reading Roads for the report of a crash.

Once police arrived, they discovered that Alvarado had crashed his car into a telephone pole at the intersection.

The complaint goes on to say that Alvarado told officers that he had been drinking, so officers conducted a sobriety test, which he failed.

After he was arrested and taken to the Sharonville Police Department, officers conducted a breathalyzer test in which he blew a .169, double the legal limit, the complaint said.

The child in the backseat was checked out by medics and released to her mother, the complaint reads.

