Man shot by girlfriend’s dad over disagreement on dirt bike parts, sheriff says

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was allegedly shot by his girlfriend’s father on Saturday after the two had a physical altercation, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Henderson, 28, was shot in the foot by 52-year-old Bruce Haddix over a disagreement about dirt bike parts, Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis said in a press release.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:36 a.m. in the vicinity of Bradley Drive and State Route 125.

According to the press release, the altercation began as a physical fight until Haddix pulled out a 9 mm handgun and began chasing Henderson all the way to his vehicle, outside of the 52-year-old’s home.

Sheriff Ellis says Haddix fired multiple rounds at the 28-year-old, striking the vehicle and the victim in the foot. However, Henderson was able to flee the scene on foot.

The sheriff’s office asked for assistance from the Brown County Combined Tactical Response Team to arrest Haddix who was inside his home. A hostage negotiator was able to convince him to come out. He was taken into custody without incident at approximately 4:15 a.m.

Haddix is currently being held in the Brown County Jail and is facing a felonious assault charge with more charges possibly pending against him, Ellis said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

