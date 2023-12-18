New details revealed in deadly work accident at Bromley Sanitation Facility

BROMLEY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kenton County Emergency Communications Center released the dispatch report and the 911 phone calls on Monday from the job site accident that killed two workers in Northern Kentucky.

The victims were identified as 23-year-old Mason Neises and 26-year-old Josh Mason, two contractors with Building Crafts, Inc. in Wilder, Kentucky.

According to the 911 calls, a plug on a pipe in the Bromley Sanitation Facility burst and quickly filled a tank with three people inside.

Caller: “We need rescue crews.”

Dispatcher: “You need rescue crews for what?”

Caller: “They’re underwater.”

Dispatcher: “There’s someone submerged in a tank?”

Caller: “Yeah.”

Dispatcher: “What kind of tank?”

The 911 caller was overwhelmed with what was happening to the point that the dispatcher had to get him to focus and re-explain what was happening at the scene.

According to the caller, a plug that helped hold water back came loose in a “big concrete tank.” Two people, now known as Mason and Neises, were engulfed by the water.

Dispatcher: “Are there air pockets in there?”

Caller: “No.”

Dispatcher: “Is there any way [the men could get out of] this tank?”

Caller: “No... they’re gone.”

A timeline of events

The first call came in a 11:54 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Four minutes later, it was reported that one person was rescued out of the water while two were still in the tank.

OSHA was contacted at 12:21 p.m.

A helmet washed through the filters at 12:23 p.m., followed by a boot at 12:32 p.m.

The rescue crew entered the tank at 5:08 p.m.

The first person was removed at 6:13 p.m.

At 9:46 p.m., the first diver entered the water. The second diver entered at 9:51 p.m.

The second person was located at 10:54 p.m.

At 11:11 p.m. divers recovered the second person.

Both divers were out of the water at 11:28 p.m.

The scene was clear at 12:31 a.m. on Dec. 15.

Multiple agencies were at the scene to assist in the rescue and recovery:

Ludlow Fire Department

Ludlow Police Department

Several Emergency Management crews

Kenton County Police Department

Covington Fire Department

Ft. Mitchell Fire Department

Edgewood Fire Department

Air Medical

Park Hills Police Department

The Kenton County Coroner’s Office

Villa Hills Police Department

Kenton County Sheriff’s Office

