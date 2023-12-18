Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

New details revealed in deadly work accident at Bromley Sanitation Facility

The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called...
The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called to Steven Tanner Street in Bromley.(WXIX)
By Mike Schell and Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROMLEY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kenton County Emergency Communications Center released the dispatch report and the 911 phone calls on Monday from the job site accident that killed two workers in Northern Kentucky.

The victims were identified as 23-year-old Mason Neises and 26-year-old Josh Mason, two contractors with Building Crafts, Inc. in Wilder, Kentucky.

Company mourns loss of 2 contractors killed in NKY job site accident

According to the 911 calls, a plug on a pipe in the Bromley Sanitation Facility burst and quickly filled a tank with three people inside.

Caller: “We need rescue crews.”

Dispatcher: “You need rescue crews for what?”

Caller: “They’re underwater.”

Dispatcher: “There’s someone submerged in a tank?”

Caller: “Yeah.”

Dispatcher: “What kind of tank?”

The 911 caller was overwhelmed with what was happening to the point that the dispatcher had to get him to focus and re-explain what was happening at the scene.

According to the caller, a plug that helped hold water back came loose in a “big concrete tank.” Two people, now known as Mason and Neises, were engulfed by the water.

Dispatcher: “Are there air pockets in there?”

Caller: “No.”

Dispatcher: “Is there any way [the men could get out of] this tank?”

Caller: “No... they’re gone.”

A timeline of events

The first call came in a 11:54 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Four minutes later, it was reported that one person was rescued out of the water while two were still in the tank.

OSHA was contacted at 12:21 p.m.

A helmet washed through the filters at 12:23 p.m., followed by a boot at 12:32 p.m.

The rescue crew entered the tank at 5:08 p.m.

The first person was removed at 6:13 p.m.

At 9:46 p.m., the first diver entered the water. The second diver entered at 9:51 p.m.

The second person was located at 10:54 p.m.

At 11:11 p.m. divers recovered the second person.

Both divers were out of the water at 11:28 p.m.

The scene was clear at 12:31 a.m. on Dec. 15.

Multiple agencies were at the scene to assist in the rescue and recovery:

  • Ludlow Fire Department
  • Ludlow Police Department
  • Several Emergency Management crews
  • Kenton County Police Department
  • Covington Fire Department
  • Ft. Mitchell Fire Department
  • Edgewood Fire Department
  • Air Medical
  • Park Hills Police Department
  • The Kenton County Coroner’s Office
  • Villa Hills Police Department
  • Kenton County Sheriff’s Office

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I feel like I need a beer," said Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning at Saturday's...
NFL messages Jake Browning about steroid test after winning against Vikings
Monday morning through Tuesday morning are First Alert Weather Days due to strong wind gusts,...
First Alert Weather: Snow showers, falling temperatures Monday through Tuesday morning
Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home
Robert E Merriweather, 75, has been found, according to Blue Ash police. He was reported...
Missing Blue Ash man with dementia found in Lockland, police say

Latest News

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi Sunday morning.
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes baby okapi
Snow continues on the First Alert Weather Day
A man is accused of driving drunk after crashing into a pole with a child in the car in...
Man arrested, accused of driving drunk after crashing into pole with child in car, complaint reads
Peace activists and Palestinian supporters hold signs condemning the United States' role in...
Cincinnati’s prayer for a ceasefire amidst Hamas-Israel war