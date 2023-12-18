NKY brewery pays homage to local fire department with a new craft beer

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky brewhouse is honoring the history of a local fire department this December with a special celebration.

To celebrate the Wilder Fire Department’s service to the community, Barleycorn’s Brewhouse has created a new craft beer called “Wildfire,” an Irish red ale that pays homage to the 67-year-old emergency and safety organization.

On Dec. 27, the brewery will have its inaugural tapping party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to introduce customers to Wildfire for the first time.

A portion of all sales generated from selling Wildfire will be given to the Wilder Fire Department.

“We’re deeply grateful for the support of our Wilder community, and brewing beer right here in town makes our contribution even more special,” said Barleycorns Brewhouse Brewmaster in a press release. “We’re excited to give back as a way of showing our appreciation.”

Wilder firefighters will be working as the bartenders at the tapping party. The first 100 people to order the limited-time beer will also get to take home a collectable pint glass.

Barleycorn’s Brewhouse is located at 402 Licking Pike in Wilder, Kentucky.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.