Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Ohio deputy killed in early Monday crash

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON, Ohio (WXIX) - A sheriff’s deputy died at an Ohio hospital early Monday after he was injured in a crash.

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, 34, was in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 503 early Monday, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported to 911 around 4 a.m.

Fellow deputies responded to the scene, where they found Hamilton’s cruiser, the sheriff’s office said.

The 34-year-old deputy was taken to the Kettering Preble ER Campus in Eaton. He died there, according to the sheriff’s office. The other driver involved in the crash, who has not been identified, also died.

Hamilton has a 10-year-old daughter and joined the sheriff’s office in May 2022.

He was promoted to road patrol in June 2023.

Hamilton served in the United States Navy Reserve and was currently serving with the United States Army National Guard.

Eaton, Ohio is about 25 miles west of Dayton, Ohio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I feel like I need a beer," said Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning at Saturday's...
NFL messages Jake Browning about steroid test after winning against Vikings
Monday morning through Tuesday morning are First Alert Weather Days due to strong wind gusts,...
First Alert Weather: Snow showers, falling temperatures Monday through Tuesday morning
Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home
Robert E Merriweather, 75, has been found, according to Blue Ash police. He was reported...
Missing Blue Ash man with dementia found in Lockland, police say

Latest News

Bruce Haddix, 57, was arrested early Saturday morning after he shot someone in the foot,...
Man shot by girlfriend’s dad over disagreement on dirt bike parts, sheriff says
Tanya Hammonds, of Newport, is $50,000 richer after her husband purchased a Kentucky Lottery...
Husband’s mistake leads to wife winning $50,000
Kickin' it with Ken: Direct Venture CDL gives away truck driving scholarships
Kickin' it with Ken: Direct Venture CDL gives away truck driving scholarships
Barleycorn's Brewhouse is coming out with a new Irish red ale called "Wildfire," in honor and...
NKY brewery pays homage to local fire department with a new craft beer