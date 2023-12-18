Ohio deputy killed in early Monday crash

EATON, Ohio (WXIX) - A sheriff’s deputy died at an Ohio hospital early Monday after he was injured in a crash.

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, 34, was in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 503 early Monday, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported to 911 around 4 a.m.

Fellow deputies responded to the scene, where they found Hamilton’s cruiser, the sheriff’s office said.

The 34-year-old deputy was taken to the Kettering Preble ER Campus in Eaton. He died there, according to the sheriff’s office. The other driver involved in the crash, who has not been identified, also died.

Hamilton has a 10-year-old daughter and joined the sheriff’s office in May 2022.

He was promoted to road patrol in June 2023.

Hamilton served in the United States Navy Reserve and was currently serving with the United States Army National Guard.

Eaton, Ohio is about 25 miles west of Dayton, Ohio.

