Public being asked to help locate Cincinnati teen missing for 3 months

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for help to locate 16-year-old Meadow Gruenke.

Gruenke, who was 15 at the time, went missing from her grandmother’s home in Cincinnati on Sept. 10.

Officials with NCMEC say it’s believed that Meadow may have headed to Utica, New York, which is over 600 miles away.

Her grandmother, Karen Gruenke, told NCMEC that it’s very out of character for Meadow and her family is deeply concerned for her well-being.

Meadow is described as 5′4″ and weighs 175 pounds.

She has hazel eyes and was last seen with brown hair and blonde streaks in the front.

Anyone with information about Meadow or her disappearance should contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Cincinnati Police Department at (513) 765-1212.

