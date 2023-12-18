Contests
Save the Animals Foundation needs pet sponsors

Local organization looking for people to foster animals
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some local animals need homes this holiday season, and one organization is working hard to make sure it happens.

Since 1988, Save the Animals Foundation has made a difference in the lives of Cincinnati-area animals. This holiday season, they are on a mission to bring joy to the lives of four incredible long-term residents so hopefully, they don’t have to spend another holiday in the shelter.

FOX19′s Catherine Bodak takes a look at how STAF is making an impact on animals’ lives.

To learn more about this organization, visit the Save the Animals Foundation website at staf.org.

