Snow showers, gusty winds and cold weather continues on this First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The First Alert Weather Day continues until 10am Tuesday. The Winter Weather Advisory continues until 1am Tuesday. We can expect quick, bursts of snow that will limit visibility to less than a quarter mile in spots. That snow will melt on contact with the relatively warm road but expect roads to turn slick this evening as temperatures drop. Snowfall totals will be less than an inch in any spot. Wind gusts will be as high as 40mph at times with the wind chill in the 20s and teens.

Highs today and tomorrow will be in the mid 30s. We will get warmer by the middle of the week with highs in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday and back into the 50s this weekend.

Rain chances arrive Friday evening and continue Saturday and Sunday. That means it will be wet for Christmas Eve services and travel this holiday weekend.

The chance for a White Christmas as near 0 but never count out the magic of Christmas!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.