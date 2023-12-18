Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

State senator from Lexington kicked in the face by horse

Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe (file image)
Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe (file image)(Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky state senator is recovering after being kicked by a horse.

In a statement, Senator Amanda Mays Bledsoe, R-Lexington, says she was caring for her family’s horse on Friday afternoon when she was unexpectedly kicked in the face.

She says the injury required her to undergo emergency surgery.

From her statement, she says, “While this injury is serious, I am eternally grateful that I believe I will make a full recovery and will not have any long-term or permanent damage.”

She says while the road to full recovery will not be easy, she won’t be down for long and looks forward to returning to Frankfort.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I feel like I need a beer," said Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning at Saturday's...
NFL messages Jake Browning about steroid test after winning against Vikings
Monday morning through Tuesday morning are First Alert Weather Days due to strong wind gusts,...
First Alert Weather: Snow showers, falling temperatures Monday through Tuesday morning
Beat the heat with bonus weekend at Coney Island
Coney Island permanently closing at end of year
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, who died Monday in a head-on crash, joined the sheriff’s...
Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home
CPD investigating after child caught on camera stealing package from home

Latest News

16-year-old Meadow Gruenke was last seen in Cincinnati on Sept. 10, 2023
Public being asked to help locate Cincinnati teen missing for 3 months
Tina McDonald (AKA Tina Plowman), 37, is suspected of using a Carlisle company’s credit card...
Franklin woman accused of using company credit card for personal shopping spree
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi Sunday morning.
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes baby okapi
Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot