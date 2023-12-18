State senator from Lexington kicked in the face by horse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky state senator is recovering after being kicked by a horse.

In a statement, Senator Amanda Mays Bledsoe, R-Lexington, says she was caring for her family’s horse on Friday afternoon when she was unexpectedly kicked in the face.

She says the injury required her to undergo emergency surgery.

From her statement, she says, “While this injury is serious, I am eternally grateful that I believe I will make a full recovery and will not have any long-term or permanent damage.”

She says while the road to full recovery will not be easy, she won’t be down for long and looks forward to returning to Frankfort.

