Teeing it up with Tee Higgins: Bengals star finds new hobby

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is taking a swing at a new hobby, golf.

The Bengals star is without question a gifted athlete (see Saturday’s touchdown against Minnesota for proof), but the game of golf is giving Higgins a new skill to develop.

He has never owned a set of clubs or played a full 18 holes.

Check out the above video from PXG Cincinnati to hear how Higgins’ golf game is developing.

