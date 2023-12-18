Contests
Teeing it up with Tee Higgins: Bengals star finds new hobby

The Bengals star talked with FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman about why he is picking up the game of golf.
By Joe Danneman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is taking a swing at a new hobby, golf.

The Bengals star is without question a gifted athlete (see Saturday’s touchdown against Minnesota for proof), but the game of golf is giving Higgins a new skill to develop.

He has never owned a set of clubs or played a full 18 holes.

Check out the above video from PXG Cincinnati to hear how Higgins’ golf game is developing.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

