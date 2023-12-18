Contests
Three Cincinnati men sentenced in federal court for stealing mail

Lawrence Sherman, Brandon McCollum and Jeffrey Wiley were sentenced in Ohio Southern District...
Lawrence Sherman, Brandon McCollum and Jeffrey Wiley were sentenced in Ohio Southern District Court on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 for conspiring to steal up to half a million dollars in mail.(Photos provided)
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three men were sentenced in federal court in Cincinnati on Monday for conspiring to commit mail theft.

Lawrence Sherman 23 was sentenced to 40 months in prison; Brandon McCollum, 21, was sentenced to 24 months; Jeffrey Wiley, 23, was sentenced to 27 months.

The Southern District of Ohio Attorney’s Office said the three conspired to steal arrow keys to blue post office boxes. From July 2022 to June 2023, they stole between $250,000 to $550,000 from 10 or more victims.

Sherman was arrested in February after a police chase with the Greenhills Police Department, according to a police report. Sherman was driving a stolen Jeep Cherokee and took off on foot after police deployed stop sticks.

According to the indictment, Wiley and McCollum were arrested after a police chase with the Wyoming Police Department in September 2022. McCollum was arrested again in January after another police pursuit near Brentwood Plaza in Cincinnati.

The three were among a dozen defendants charged in the Southern District of Ohio Court in 2022 and 2023 on charges related to postal robberies.

