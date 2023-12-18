Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect from Monday at 10 a.m. until Tuesday at 10 a.m. for multiple threats between travel and potential damage in the tri-state.

Monday morning will start with mostly cloudy skies and a quiet morning commute with only a small chance of a few sprinkles or perhaps a few snow flurries. However, late morning into the midday hours, we will see an uptick in snow shower coverage though it will stay mainly light.

Intensity of snow showers increase in the afternoon through the evening with the threat of ‘snow squalls,’ which are brief, intense bands of snow showers that may bring a burst of snow accumulations as well as a dramatic drop in visibility from strong winds. This will create travel impacts on a localized scale with not only visibility, but also some spots that may see snow stick just long enough to create slick conditions before becoming wet due to ground temperatures being above freezing.

Winds out of the west-northwest will increase substantially into the midday hours into the afternoon with gusts over 40 miles per hour possible. This will create the threat of not only damage/loss of holiday decorations, but it may also cause power outages.

The winds not only create the issues above, but will also keep wind chills (feels like temperatures) in the teens and 20s all day Monday. Actual temperatures throughout the day on Monday will steadily drop; not enough to cause an issue of flash freezing, but will certainly be a cold day in the tri-state!

Snow showers will decrease in coverage and intensity after sunset. Monday night will remain breezy with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. If any roadways are wet or haven’t dried out from the blustery winds, icy spots will create additional travel troubles for folks traveling Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Drier conditions will move in late Monday night, but total snowfall accumulations (including what will melt) will generally be under one inch with locally higher amounts up to two inches possible for areas that deal with snow squalls.

Tuesday will start off with wind chills in the teens and single digits, and actual temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s. The morning commute may see impacts from icy spots; especially on bridges, overpasses, low-lying spots shielded from winds and roads surrounded by trees that also act as a shield from winds. Clouds will slowly decrease through the day to become sunny Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures Tuesday will only be in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will start off cold but will be a seasonable day with afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday, the Winter Solstice (first day of winter), will be dry and mild with mostly cloudy skies. Chances of rain return Friday and will be on and off through the holiday weekend. It won’t be a washout on any day between Friday through Christmas Day, but enough to warrant rain gear nearby. Temperatures Friday through Christmas Day will be in the low 50s in the afternoon and in the upper 30s and low 40s in the morning.

A white Christmas doesn’t seem likely at this point. Santa Claus will need rain gear when he comes Sunday night!

