19 For a Cure: Weight management with TriHealth

Weight management with TriHealth
By Dan Wells
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All U.S. states have an obesity rate higher than 20% among their residents, which is at least one-in-five adults, according to the CDC.

Being overweight or obese increases your risk of developing many diseases and conditions too.

After speaking with TriHealth doctors, FOX19 NOW’s Dan Wells found that losing weight is not a matter of inches, it is a matter of lifestyle.

Watch the video above for more information.

Healthy habits are the best way to avoid disease, prolong your life, and live more happily,...
Women’s healthcare is unique and the approach to women’s care offered at Tri-Health has to be...
