$70M Delhi Towne Square biggest investment in township’s history

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Trustees say Delhi Towne Square, currently under construction in Delhi, will be the main door to the township

“It’s central to Delhi. We needed to bring everything back up to the Pike and provide this opportunity for our residents. Hopefully, this is where they will want to come,” said Delhi Township Trustee Rose Stertz said.

The $70 million project will be home to an 8-lane world-class competitive pool which will also host swim classes, therapeutic sessions, and open swim.

In addition, there will be a fitness center, classrooms for the Oak Hills School District, offices for the township administration, and much more

“As part of this mixed-use building, we have 7,000 feet of leasable space. This would be available for medical professional offices or possibly food service or retail. Something that would add value and compliment the site,” said Stertz.

Outside there is a one-acre lawn in the center of the property with a stage and patio for summer concerts and events.

The trustees say they have plans to use community spaces to host a variety of arts and skills classes for the public.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.