Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

$70M Delhi Towne Square biggest investment in township’s history

The $70 million project will be home to an 8-lane world-class 8-lane competitive pool which...
The $70 million project will be home to an 8-lane world-class 8-lane competitive pool which will also host swim classes, therapeutic sessions, and open swim.(WXIX)
By Rob Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Trustees say Delhi Towne Square, currently under construction in Delhi, will be the main door to the township

“It’s central to Delhi. We needed to bring everything back up to the Pike and provide this opportunity for our residents. Hopefully, this is where they will want to come,” said Delhi Township Trustee Rose Stertz said.

The $70 million project will be home to an 8-lane world-class competitive pool which will also host swim classes, therapeutic sessions, and open swim.

In addition, there will be a fitness center, classrooms for the Oak Hills School District, offices for the township administration, and much more

“As part of this mixed-use building, we have 7,000 feet of leasable space. This would be available for medical professional offices or possibly food service or retail. Something that would add value and compliment the site,” said Stertz.

Outside there is a one-acre lawn in the center of the property with a stage and patio for summer concerts and events.

The trustees say they have plans to use community spaces to host a variety of arts and skills classes for the public.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, who died Monday in a head-on crash, joined the sheriff’s...
Preble County residents mourn loss of sheriff’s deputy and local man killed in crash
Stock photo
Ambulance among several vehicles involved in Adams County crash
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 northbound near Richwood in Boone County on Monday, Dec. 18,...
I-75/I-71 closed in NKY after two fatal crashes near Richwood and Walton
Ft. Mitchell police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Kroger parking lot...
Woman claims she fired gun outside Ft. Mitchell Kroger to defend boyfriend, police say
Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day due to strong wind gusts, scattered snow showers...
First Alert Weather: Falling temperatures Tuesday morning

Latest News

William Allen Liebisch, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Atlanta to a single...
Man admits to sneaking box cutters onto CVG flight, threatening to ‘stab someone’
Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, who died Monday in a head-on crash, joined the sheriff’s...
Ohio deputy’s death was ‘gut punch’ for law enforcement, sheriff says
A retired surgeon is now taking his talents out of the operating room and into the classroom.
Retired surgeon mentors UC medical students
Michael Mathison was at a Halloween party before he was charged with obstructing official...
Case dismissed against St. Bernard police sergeant