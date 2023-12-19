Report: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase expected to miss Steelers game

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is expected to miss the team’s upcoming road contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday afternoon, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Bengals are 8-6 and remain in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

Chase, who is dealing with a sprained AC joint, underwent an MRI Monday and the results say not only is Chase not expected to suit up in Week 16, but he could also miss an extended period of time. Head coach Zac Taylor labeled labeled him as day-to-day on Sunday.

Chase injured his shoulder against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday and was unable to finish the game. The former No. 5 overall pick has 93 catches for 1,156 yards this season. It’s his third consecutive season amassing over 1,000 receiving yards.

The Bengals will have to rely heavily on wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd as they did in the final minutes to beat the Vikings without Chase. That’s why the Bengals having three top wideouts on their roster still gives them a legit chance to win every game even if one is sidelined.

“You’ve got to have weapons to be successful in this league and we’ve always known that and so again, it’s not always going to be perfect,” Taylor said.

#Bengals star WR Ja'Marr Chase is likely to miss some time, sources said after the MRI on his separated shoulder today.



The expectation is that he is sidelined for this week’s game against the #Steelers, and it could extend beyond that, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2023

