Better pay, safer working conditions: Teamsters, DHL 'tentative agreement' ends strike

DHL employs about 4,000 people at its air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.(WXIX)
By Jolene Almendarez
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A 12-day strike at the DHL air hub in Northern Kentucky is over, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati EnquirerThe Teamsters and company officials confirmed Tuesday that they reached a “tentative agreement” that would give workers higher wages, safer working conditions and better benefits.

The strike pulled roughly 1,100 tug and ramp workers to the picket line during the busy holiday season when workers can handle up to 400,000 packages per shift. The DHL Express employees who were on strike are responsible for loading and unloading packages from planes at the Hebron facility, which is located about 25 minutes south of Cincinnati.

“Teamster members took a real stand for a better agreement and demanded that DHL, one of the world’s largest and most profitable delivery logistics companies, treat its workforce with dignity and respect,” Fred Zuckerman, Teamsters General Secretary and Treasurer, said in a news release.

The tentative agreement still needs to be ratified in a vote by Local 100 members before it’s official. It’s unclear when or if the workers have already returned to the job, though. The Enquirer has requested additional details from the Teamsters.

DHL said in a statement, “While there are additional details to be finalized, we remain committed in continuing to bargain in good faith until a final agreement can be reached.”

DHL employs about 4,000 people at its air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. It also has air hubs in Atlanta and Miami, though, the one in Hebron is its largest in North America.

DHL has invested more than $280 million at the airport since 2009. This summer, the company announced a $192 million investment for a new maintenance hangar and more ramp and parking spaces.

The workers at the DHL air hub at CVG voted to unionize in April and contract negotiations began in July. The strike was approved after DHL leadership decided to halt the monthlong negotiations for most of December before offering to restart talks with the union in January.

But the Teamsters said the delayed negotiations, along with alleged union busting, had lasted long enough.

Collen Snell, a Local 100 member, said in a statement, “This tentative agreement is a big win and provides us with a future we can look forward to. I want to thank my fellow Teamsters throughout the country who were in the trenches with us. All Teamsters, united in a common cause, helped make this possible.”

