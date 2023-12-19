Case dismissed against St. Bernard police sergeant

Video from previous coverage.

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The case against a St. Bernard police sergeant has been dismissed.

Court filings from Dec. 19 show Sgt. Michael Matheson’s charge was dismissed at the request of the prosecutor.

The St. Bernard police sergeant was arrested for obstructing official business on Oct. 29 near the Wyoming Recreation Center on Springfield Pike, by the Wyoming Police Department.

According to a police report, his wife called 911 and said he was refusing to a Halloween party.

The report alleged Matheson was intoxicated and possibly armed.

Body and camera footage showed Matheson being arrested.

The police report said Matheson was driving at excessive speeds when Wyoming police followed him into a gas station.

It also states he wasn’t following commands from the Wyoming officers and made suspicious movements to his waistband and his left pocket.

Officers can be heard on the video threatening to use a Taser on him and telling him to get his hands out of his pocket.

The St. Bernard Police Department said an internal investigation had been launched following his arrest. The results of that investigation are unknown.

