Cincinnati Red Bike to pause service in January with plans to reopen by spring

Red Bike shutting down operations for the winter
By Haadiza Ogwude
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - If you were planning to bike through Greater Cincinnati this winter, your options are now limited.

Red Bike, the region’s nonprofit bike share service, will pause regular operations on Jan. 12, with plans to reopen service in early spring, the company announced Tuesday. Red Bike has not announced a reopening date.

According to a press release, Red Bike stations will be shuttered, and bikes will be unavailable for rent. The nonprofit also plans to make significant staff reductions during this time and will work to repair equipment for next season. Red Bike will also work with members to extend passes or refund purchases on a “case-by-case basis.”

After nearly 10 years of service, the upcoming pause is not where they imagined operations would be, according to the release. The winter closure comes after a record-setting year of nearly 140,000 rides, 33% of which came from the Red Bike Go program, which offers discounts to riders who meet certain income criteria.

“However, like all public transportation options, system revenue alone cannot sustain our operations,” the release from Red Bike states.

Red Bike credits corporate and private sponsors and local and federal grants for enabling it to reach this point.

Red Bike will work with partners and stakeholders to find solutions, the release states.

“Thank you for being an essential part of the Red Bike journey. Let us continue to pedal towards a brighter and more sustainable future together.”

