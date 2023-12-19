Cincinnati’s Fraternal Order of Police has a new president

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 69 elected a new president on Monday after former president Dan Hils’ term ended.

The new Cincinnati FOP President is Ken Kober and he tells FOX19 NOW his first priority is hiring more officers for the Cincinnati Police Department.

“Most of the folks out there know that I’m available 24 hours a day for them now and, you know, there’s really nothing as far as that’s concerned that will change with me,” Kober said.

As the new president-elect steps into the spotlight, Hils reflects on his 8-year term.

“Ya know, I would give myself, at the end of the day a B-plus, ya know? A B-plus is better than having nobody at all speaking for you,” Hils said.

With Kober now stepping into the position, he says being FOP President is about having someone to represent you and is there to fight in your corner.

“Well, it’s something I’ve done since I’ve been on the board in 2009. I’ve represented people in just about every aspect of the disciplinary process and it’s important because I was a street guy, myself, until just a little while ago and it’s important to have somebody in your corner that’s going to look after your best interest from the disciplinary through the whole administrative issue,” he explained.

In addition, Kober says he worked closely with Hils as vice president for the past two terms and believe he is ready for the position.

