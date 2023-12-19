A Cold Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 30s to upper 30s. By the middle of the week highs will warm into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday then warm more, back into the 50s for the weekend and Christmas Day. We are also entering a showery pattern with a few showers possible Thursday into Christmas Day and beyond.

That means it will be wet not white for Christmas Day. Right now Christmas Eve looks dry.

The chance for a White Christmas looks to be ZERO.

The El Niño pattern that brings the Ohio River Valley looks to like it is becoming more organized. Typically in December of an El Niño winter the weather is unsettled with swigs of temperature, some snow and rain and possibly a big storm or two.

Once the El Niño pattern is established the main storm tracks are along the Gulf of Mexico Coast and across southern Canada. The southern storm track means more rain and much more cloud cover in the deep south depressing temperatures there. The northern storm track guides arctic air masses eastward into the North Atlantic.

The result is fairly dry and mild weather for Cincinnati. Mild means the average temperature is warmer than normal but it does NOT mean no cold air outbreaks.

