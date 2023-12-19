Covington police investigating shooting on Bakewell Street

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Covington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Covington.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Bakewell Street near West Sixth Street after a report of shots being fired.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to his foot. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Covington police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact detectives at 859-292-2234 or call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

