Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Dispatch: Fire causes damage to Green Township home

Smoke is seen coming from the home in the 5500 block of Eula Avenue.
Smoke is seen coming from the home in the 5500 block of Eula Avenue.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire crews in Green Township are investigating a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened in the 5500 block of Eula Avenue.

Hamilton County dispatchers say the came in around 4:21 a.m.

The caller reported seeing flames, but fire crews say when they got there, smoke was the only thing they saw.

According to dispatchers, no one was in the house at the time.

Fire crews say the bulk of the damage was done to the kitchen, however, there is smoke damage throughout the whole house.

No injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, who died Monday in a head-on crash, joined the sheriff’s...
Preble County residents mourn loss of sheriff’s deputy and local man killed in crash
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 northbound near Richwood in Boone County on Monday, Dec. 18,...
I-75/I-71 closed in NKY after two fatal crashes near Richwood and Walton
Stock photo
Ambulance driver among several with minor injuries in Adams County crash
Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day due to strong wind gusts, scattered snow showers...
First Alert Weather: Snow showers, falling temperatures Tuesday morning
The Villa Hills Police Department said around 12 p.m. they were among the departments called...
New details revealed in deadly work accident at Bromley Sanitation Facility

Latest News

Gov. Beshear's budget provides largest pay increase for teachers in 40 years
Gov. Beshear's budget provides largest pay increase for teachers in 40 years
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 northbound near Richwood in Boone County on Monday, Dec. 18,...
I-75/I-71 reopen in NKY after 2 fatal crashes
Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 northbound near Richwood in Boone County on Monday, Dec. 18,...
I-75/I-71 closed in NKY after two fatal crashes near Richwood and Walton
Demetrius Clay was shot and killed back in September 2022.
‘He was my baby boy’: Mother reflects on son’s life who was murdered in 2022