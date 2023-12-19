Dispatch: Fire causes damage to Green Township home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fire crews in Green Township are investigating a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened in the 5500 block of Eula Avenue.

Hamilton County dispatchers say the came in around 4:21 a.m.

The caller reported seeing flames, but fire crews say when they got there, smoke was the only thing they saw.

According to dispatchers, no one was in the house at the time.

Fire crews say the bulk of the damage was done to the kitchen, however, there is smoke damage throughout the whole house.

No injuries were reported.

