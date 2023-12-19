Contests
Funeral home that improperly housed nearly 200 bodies to be demolished, EPA says

The Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to demolish the funeral home where nearly 200 improperly-stored bodies were found. (KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to demolish the funeral home where nearly 200 improperly-stored bodies were found.

It was announced that the demolition of the Return to Nature Funeral Home will begin on Jan. 17 and will take about 10 days.

According to the EPA, it is necessary to demolish the building to safely remove the “medical, biological, and hazardous material found in the building.” The agency reported that everything to the concrete foundation slab will be removed.

The funeral home was shut down in October after authorities discovered about 190 bodies, abandoned and decomposing. A foul odor reported by neighbors had initiated the investigation.

The owners of the home, Jon and Carrie Hallford, are facing multiple charges in connection to the investigation. Police reported the home falsely told families that their loved ones had been cremated.

The EPA said their Emergency Response personnel and trained hazardous materials contractors will be spearheading the clean-up. They also reported they will be working with local authorities and utility companies to guarantee safety control measures, such as spraying the interior with a disinfectant and odor suppressant, are established before demolition.

The EPA also reported crews will take measures to limit particles and dust from the demolition and guarantee that it does not contaminate the surrounding environment beyond the foundation footprint of the building. The agency also reported they will conduct a “shallow surface scrape” once the foundation has been removed.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

