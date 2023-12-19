‘He was my baby boy’: Mother reflects on son’s life who was murdered in 2022

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a Tri-State man who was shot and killed last fall is speaking out just days after two men were indicted for his murder.

On Friday, a Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Christopher Davis, 38, and 26-year-old Charles Feliciano in connected to the fatal shooting of Demetrius Clay, 32, in September 2022.

Clay’s mother tells FOX19 NOW that the indictment bring her family some comfort, but continue to still feel the pain of losing Demetrius - an indescribable feeling.

“It’s been so hard,” she said. “I wake up, I see him. I cry myself to sleep.”

Cincinnati police say Clay was shot and killed in the 3200 block of Beekman Street - a day his mother remembers vividly.

“I was laying down, I wasn’t feeling good when I came home from the clinic, then next thing I know, my phone starts going off, saying Meachie was shot, and down, laying in the street,” she explained.

The woman, who wanted to remain off-camera and unnamed, called Clay Meachie as an endearing nickname.

She says her son had just left the store when he was shot multiple times and killed.

Davis and Feliciano were indicted while already in prison for different crimes, Cincinnati police said.

“I was happy that they finally caught them because it took a year,” Clay’s mother said. “I feel that they shouldn’t be able to get out.”

She says this was not the first time her son has been shot. A few years ago, he was shot in the head, but was able to make a full recovery.

In addition, she says Clay is leaving behind a now 10-year-old son.

“I think more about his ten-year-old son missing him. It’s just a lot, cause he was my baby boy,” the woman said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without him.”

This is also the second child Clay’s mother has lost. She says her oldest son was stabbed to death at 24 years old.

“I think about him, and I think about his brother,” she said. “They didn’t even get to grow up together.”

As her family waits for justice in Clay’s case, she is clinging tight to all of the memories she has left of him.

