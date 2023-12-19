Historic Cheviot Catholic school set to close after 2023-2024 school year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A historic Roman Catholic school in Cheviot announced they will permanently close after the 2023-2024 school year.

“After an extensive look at the parish and school finances, giving trends, discussions with parishioners, it was determined that we can no longer afford to subsidize the school at the current rate due to the depletion of our reserves,” Reverend Matthew J. Robben, Pastor of the Family of the Holy Eucharist said in a second letter addressed to the parish.

The letter goes on to say that it was a difficult decision to close the school, but they will keep the church open.

In a letter dated Oct. 26, Rev. Robben stated that they would evaluate the school’s future viability.

The letter mentions that St. Martin School of Tours has faced financial challenges over the years due to a significant decline in enrollment, donations, and tithing.

“Over the last five years, St. Martin School of Tours has incurred a cumulative deficit of $1.9 million. This deficit is projected to grow to $2.3 million by the end of the school year. Despite parish cost-cutting measures that have reduced annual expenses by about $125,000, the parish net surplus over the past five years has totaled only $106,500, which is obviously not enough to cover the school deficit,” Rev. Robben said. “This trend is not projected to improve, putting both the school and the parish at risk of closure.”

The parish started the evaluation process in October. The letter says families would be notified of a final decision no later than January out of respect for the families and the faculty.

“It is with great sadness that St. Martin of Tours Catholic School is closing for the 2024-2025 school year,” said Ms. Kathy Kane, Interim Superintendent of Catholic Schools, in a press release. “St. Martin has provided spiritual development and academic excellence for more than 100 years on the west side of Cincinnati. The Catholic Schools Office remains committed to supporting the students, families, staff, and community during the upcoming transition.”

In the December letter, Rev. Robben stated that the parish wants to help families by gathering information from all of the Catholic grade schools (Our Lady of Lourdes, Saint Aloysius Gonzaga, Saint Antoninus, and Saint Catherine of Siena) to help parents choose the right school their child should attend and help the employees of the school find employment.

You can read both of the letters below:

