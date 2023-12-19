Contests
Hopkins Co. Deputies: Man pinned by semi dies at Pilot Travel Center

Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office officials say a freak accident in Hopkins County has ended a man’s life.

Deputies say a man at the truck stop was asked to pull forward so someone could connect their trailer parked behind him Tuesday morning.

Officials say the man told him he pulled forward and sat there for 15 minutes. They say he told them he then checked his mirrors before backing up into his original spot.

According to a press release, deputies say that’s when they believe he pinned a man between the trailers.

It wasn’t until around three hours later when he went to leave that deputies say he noticed the man.

Authorities say the man was later identified as 35-year-old Hershel Cobb of Madisonville.

Deputies say he died on scene.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

