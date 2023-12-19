I-75/I-71 closed in Boone County after fatal crash

RICHWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - I-75/I-71 northbound in Boone County is closed after a fatal crash Monday.

The crash happened around 7 p.m., according to dispatchers. The crash occurred near the Richwood Road exit.

Dispatchers said the coroner had been called to the scene.

Traffic camera photo of I-75/I-71 in Boone County after a fatal crash closed the northbound lanes on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo provided)

