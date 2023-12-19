I-75/I-71 closed in Boone County after fatal crash
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - I-75/I-71 northbound in Boone County is closed after a fatal crash Monday.
The crash happened around 7 p.m., according to dispatchers. The crash occurred near the Richwood Road exit.
Dispatchers said the coroner had been called to the scene.
